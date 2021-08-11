SHREVEPORT, La- Balloons were set free Wednesday as hundreds celebrated the life of two motorcyclist killed in a multi-car crash, Saturday. 40-year-old Anika Armer of Shreveport and 40-year-old Alison Taylor of Lancaster, Texas both belonged to the "She Ride" riding club. Over 30 riding clubs were there to support them, their families and children.
"They loved to ride," said riding sister Brandy Powell. "We spent a lot of time together, taking trips and on bikes and just enjoying each other."
They are survived by six children and two grandchildren. Powell made a call during the release for everyone to make sure that the children will be taken care of.
"We want to be a source of their peace," said Powell. "We won't take their mom's place, but we want to be close to being there where they won't feel a void in their lives."
Two additional riding sisters was involved in the wreck. One went by Red. She was injured but was in attendance at the event. Ashley Ellis was critically injured and taken to the hospital. Red was emotional during the event but said some words for her riding sisters.
"I love my sisters," said Red. "I love all of them and it's a hurting feeling to lose them."
Ellis is still in the hospital recovering is a police officer in Vivian, Louisiana. KTBS spoke with her Deputy Chief.
"We're not just a department at Vivian, we're a family, and I like for her to know that she don't fight alone," said Hart. "In our department, nobody fights alone, and this department is with her 100%. We start with you, finish with her," Hart said Ashley began her first day of physical therapy Wednesday.
"She's just a strong little cookie, and she's healing and happy," said Powell. "Our concentration is to get her well and get her back to her children."
In the end, Powell said the events leading up to today was part of gods plan.
"We know that that this was in God's plan," said Powell. "It was in his plan and we can't argue with it."