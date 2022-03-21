BATON ROUGE, La. - A renewed push to ban hand-held cell phones while driving cleared its first hurdle Monday morning when the House Transportation Committee approved it.
The measure, House Bill 376, next faces a vote in the full House.
Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, who has sponsored similar bills on the past, said he regularly sees drivers on the highway texting or watching Netflix.
"They are in the left lane," Huval told the committee. "When you pass them in the right lane they are looking down, holding up traffic."
Jennifer Smith, an official with distracteddriving.org, told lawmakers 24 other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws.
Smith said when Georgia passed its own measure that state saw a significant drop in distracted driving accidents.
Bills to outlaw hand-held cell phones while driving have been tried and failed in the past, including concerns that they could lead to racial profiling.
