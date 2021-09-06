COTTON VALLEY, La. — A bank account has been set up at Gibsland Bank & Trust in support of the family of Trey Copeland — a Webster Parish Deputy, and part-time Cotton Valley Police Office, who died last week while on duty.
Cotton Valley Police Chief Michael H. Dickey said in a social media post that anyone who wishes to give to the cause can donate by visiting the nearest Gibsland Bank & Trust. According to the post, all proceeds will go directly to Copeland’s family to assist with funeral/memorial arrangements and other needs.
On Aug. 31, around 6:29 p.m., on U.S Highway 371, just south of Sarepta, Webster Parish Deputy C. Barton initiated a pursuit of a motorcycle driven by Johnny Jenkins, of Cotton Valley, according to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker.
“Copeland, who was working in the capacity of a Cotton Valley Officer at the time, assisted in the pursuit. After the pursuit was over and the suspect of the motorcycle was in custody, Officer Copeland indicated he was not feeling well. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” Parker said.
Copeland, who worked at the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center, was employed at the sheriff’s office for approximately 10 years. He had been working at Cotton Valley Police Department for roughly a year.
He is the second Webster Parish deputy to die while on duty on his part-time law enforcement job since July.