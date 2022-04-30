NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Six people are recovering Saturday after being shot outside an uptown neighborhood bar in New Orleans when a motorist drove past and sprayed bullets into the crowd.
Each of the victims - four women and two men - was hit late Friday in the lower part of the body. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Emergency Medical Services took the four women to a hospital. The two men made it to a hospital on their own.
Their conditions were not known Saturday. Police said they were called to the Balcony Bar about 10:17 p.m. and determined two groups of people had exchanged gunfire. The newspaper reports customers told investigators someone in a black car passed by and fired about 50 shots.