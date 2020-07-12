SHREVEPORT, La - Governor Edwards announced Saturday all bars in the state of Louisiana will close effective Monday.
His mandate was in response to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. KTBS 3 covered the reaction of customers over the weekend.
Many said it came as a shock to them. Some customers were supportive of the mandate, while others didn't agree with the closure of bars.
Jason McDonald, owner of The Korner Lounge, says he's seen his share of challenges this year.
"Frustrated, definitely," McDonald said. "You know, a couple of weeks ago when Texas got shutdown, a lot of people expected Louisiana to be next."
Ivan McDaniel. manager of Mama's Oyster House and Bar in Natchitoches, understands revenue loss but chooses to focus on public safety.
"Yes, it will help us as a community and as a business," McDaniel said. "We don't want the COVID to spread. We want it to be cured. We want it stop. And we want to go back to 100 percent."
Some customers said they agree to disagree with the reasons for the closures.
Lowell Ebert, a Natchitoches resident, says he believes it's a bigger issue.
"I think it's political," Ebert said. "Come after the election year, you won't hear nothing about it. It'll be over with. They'll go on to something else."
Landon Vidrine, a Texas resident visiting Natchitoches, says it's complicated for everyone.
"I know it's a lot of controversy with people wearing their mask and not wearing their mask. I'm not gone be the guy to judge you or not judge you. I'm not worried about it, personally. If I can say, I feel like my immune system's pretty healthy. My wife's pretty healthy. My kids are healthy."