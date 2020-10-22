BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bargain hunters are rolling the dice on hundreds of rooms full of items up for grabs. It's the liquidation sale at the closed Diamond Jacks Hotel.
Items from the hotel's 560 rooms, plus its offices, kitchens and restaurants all have price tags.
"Today is the first day of a 70 day sale. And by the end of the 70 days, everything will be gone," said Don Hayes, owner of National Content Liquidators, the company that's running the sale.
A line of people formed early. Three hundred people at a time are being allowed in, with face masks required.
Basically everything you'd see in a hotel is for sale. Lisa Jones headed to the cashier with a king size comforter for $45.
"That's an awesome deal. King size equipment is never this cheap," she said.
Though it's been used in the hotel for no telling how long, Jones said she didn't mind, adding, "I know what Lysol is."
People sorted through a mountain of coffee makers. Also on display were lots of alarm clocks, wall decor, artificial plants, lamps, kitchen ware, dinner ware, linens, safes, even office equipment, like computers.
Bigger items include beds, sofas, chairs, and televisions.
There are even large mirrors with parrots painted on them, dating back to the property's Isle of Capri days.
Other buyers included people looking to improve their own businesses. T J. Jefferson, who owns Dapper at Park Place Restaurant in Texarkana, Arkansas, was loading up on artificial palm trees to kitchen and cleaning equipment.
"Since we're doing a remodeling, we came up here to see what we could get," he said. "Great prices."
Brittany Hicks, who is setting up her new counseling practice, racked up a list of office furnishings for $150.
"Two lamps, a desk chair. Hopefully a desk. A side table. Two small chairs. Hopefully two mini fridges," she rattled off from a list.
Hayes says his company was the first to start liquidating hotels that were closing or undergoing major remodeling more than 40 years ago. He says his company has done more than 800 of these. But he expects many more soon.
"There's a tsunami coming in the hotel industry," Hayes said. "A lot of properties are just closing down because they can't make their payments, their mortgage payments, their tax payments. They're just sitting on them 'cause they don't know what to do with them. And that's all going to change. There's a lot of hotels, like this, that closed with the pandemic, that said, oh, this is the time for us. We weren't doing all that great anyway. So let's just do it now."
Hours for the liquidation sale are10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 on Sundays.
Diamond Jacks closed down in the spring with others all across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Then its owners decided to permanently close in May, putting about 400 people out of work.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission says the Shreveport area's economy is down more than 10,000 jobs overall since last September.
The website topuscasinos.com says 91 casinos remain closed across the country.
Here at home, Margaritaville was the best performing riverboat last month with nearly $15 million in revenue. Horseshoe was second at $12.5 million. Statewide, gaming revenue is still struggling to come back. It was down 30 percent in September, compared to the same month last year. That's according to data from Louisiana State Police.