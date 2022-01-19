SHREVEPORT, La -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration may have skipped a step when it sold the old Stoner Barge for a bargain in late 2020. That's what a review of documents and information from sources show.
The city opened the barge under the Hightower administration 20 years ago as a floating restaurant, store and fuel station. It failed.
The Caddo Parish Sheriffs Office took it over as a river patrol headquarters. But flooding issues made it costly to maintain. So they abandoned it a few years ago.
Eventually, a sand bar formed under the barge, causing silting problems. So the city and the Red River Waterway Commission -- which helped buy the barge -- decided to sell it as salvage.
In late 2020, the barge was put into a sealed bid sale. The lone bidder, Bart Little of Testament Construction, paid $22,000 to buy the barge and haul it off. That was just 2 percent of the barge's original cost of $1.1 million.
Under state law, in order to sell municipal property, "an ordinance must be introduced." That's in paragraph B of the law, which you can read here.
But the Perkins administration never went to the city council for approval. We're awaiting comment from the administration.
Little says the barge is now moored near the Port of Caddo-Bossier while he decides what to do with it. His company does marine work.