TEXARKANA, Texas – The Sixth Annual Bark at the Park in Texarkana was a welcome event for pet owners on Saturday.
Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel said, “We are doing a free rabies vaccination clinic today for dogs and cats, regardless of where they live.”
The clinic was held at Spring Lake Park’s Pavilion by the Kylee Sullivan Dog Park and offered free registrations and other vaccinations at a reduced cost.
“Anyone living within the city limits needs to have their pets registered. Registering your pet helps if they get lost, we can locate their home, which includes a collar and a rabies tag for identification,” said Daniel.
Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans, so staying proactive with vaccinations is a benefit to a community’s public health.
Last year at the Bark at the Park, 357 dogs and cats were vaccinated, and several lost pets who were registered, were located, and reunited with their owners.
Anyone with questions about rabies vaccinations and/or pet registrations can call 903-798-3535.