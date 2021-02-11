BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow on May 8-9 will take on a different format this year.
Base officials on Thursday said the airshow will move to a drive-in format. The change is to mitigate risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this format, each group will be allotted a designated space around a single vehicle, distanced from other visitors, to observe the show. This will mean that admittance may be limited in order to give everyone a good view of the show.
Details will be posted on www.barksdale.af.mil as they become available.
Attendees will be required to wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year’s festivities, and the F-22 Raptor demo team will be making an appearance.
Other flying acts have been booked and more information will be published in the coming months, and although the experience may be different, there will still be a wide variety of static displays on the ground to educate and entertain visitors, organizers said.