Bossier City, La Barksdale Air Force Base Monday reported its first case of coronavirus. The base reported that the person infected was active duty. They say all personnel the individual came into contact with have been informed, are asymptomatic, and are under self quarantine. Barksdale said through a news release that anyone else at the base with a pending test is also at home under self quarantine. Barksdale leadership say they are actively monitoring the situation, working closely with their
community partners, and are committed to keeping the public as healthy and informed as possible.