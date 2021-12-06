BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Security forces at Barksdale Air Force Base closed the Industrial Drive gate Monday morning over a suspicious vehicle.
Bossier City police also blocked traffic from Old Minden Road to Highway I-20 while security forces investigated the vehicle.
"As a precautionary measure Barksdale Air Force Base is coordinating with Bossier City and Bossier Parish Emergency Management Services to establish a cordon area by the installation’s East/Industrial Gate. The cordon is in place to secure areas both on and off the installation," the base's public affairs' office said.
Barksdale made a statement on Facebook announcing there was a gate closure.
"The East/Industrial gate is closed for all inbound/outbound traffic until further notice. Range road in the vicinity of the gate is also closed," Barksdale Air Force Base said. "We will update as more information follows."