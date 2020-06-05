BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – In response to Louisiana meeting the national threshold criteria established by the White House and in conjunction with Department of Defense and Air Force guidance, Barksdale Air Force Base's (BAFB) installation commander has downgraded the health protection condition level to Bravo.
The commander has also implemented changes to the installation policy guidance that removes some limitations from groups associated with the base.
A number of preventative actions, which align with BAFB’s Declaration of Public Health Emergency, are still in place but the changes are effective at noon Friday and will remain in place until June 30. However, the health emergency declaration will remain in place or until such time the installation commander determines public health data indicates the risk for sustained community transmission has been mitigated, whichever may occur first.
In order to access facilities on Barksdale AFB, patrons should be prepared to wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of separation between themselves and others not residing within their household. Specific guidelines for all installation services can be found at https://www.barksdale.af.mil/BARKSDALE-SERVICES/.
The Base Exchange and Commissary will have a single point of entry and will be open to all beneficiaries with Base Exchange and DECA privileges during regular business hours with the following caveats:
- All patrons will wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of separation between themselves and others, not residing within their household, while in the Base Exchange and Commissary facilities
- The number of patrons in the Base Exchange and Commissary facilities at one time will not exceed 50 percent of that buildings maximum capacity