BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - The February storms that hit our area did considerable damage to Barksdale Air Force Base.
According to 2nd Bomb Wing Commander Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, the damage added up to be in the neighborhood of $750,000.
"The damage included roofs, windows ... a lot of rain penetration and water leaks of that nature. So for us it looked kind of like a hurricane, but unfortunately came with some freezing rain and freezing inside the homes," Dmytryszyn said. "The storm did not discriminate where the damage would occur. Unfortunately when damage does occur to the historic or historic replicas it's a little more difficult to repair because we want to keep that 1930's French Colonial Louisiana appreciation aspect."
One-hundred unoccupied homes were set to be demolished in 2023 by a private contractor. Of those, 38 suffered extensive damage in the storms, so they will now be demolished sooner, Dmytryszyn said.
What happens to the land where those home are now?
"Right now that is under determination. Once the home is fully demolished and all the debris is removed, we enter into discussions about returning the land from the privatized contractor back to the government and then the government can make determinations," Dmytryszyn said.
Currently there is no timetable on exactly when the homes will be demolished.