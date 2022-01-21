BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Barksdale Air Force Base is the host installation for a month-long force protection training exercise, which started Friday.
This training offers military personnel the opportunity to assess and evaluate force protection measures necessary in providing mission defense, according to the Air Force.
During the training sessions, devices will generate loud noise at various times during the day and late evening. The exercise will involve simulated gunfire and alarm messages through giant voice devices. Measures will be implemented to minimize potential inconveniences for residents living near the base.