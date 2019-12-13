BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Security changes are on the way at Barksdale Air Force Base the home of the B-52 bomber for decades.
Those wanting to visit the global power museum will see some security changes starting Monday.
The changes are only for civilians who don't have access to base and want to visit the museum.
Right now, those wanting to visit the museum go to the North Gate also known as the Bossier Gate.
Security Forces there would then check your car, clear your ID and keep your driver's license until you are done touring the museum.
But starting next week, visitors are going to have to ask for a pass 30 days in advance.
With this new policy in place, employees at the museum fear the number of visitors will drop.
However, officials say the change is something that happens constantly on bases.
The base puts safety first. To do that, changes happen.
“We live in a changing world and we have to make sure that we are aware of what’s going on around us. We make these changes and put them in place so that we can make sure that we keep everybody on base, civilians and military, and the community safe,” said Amy Russell, director of Barksdale Global Power Museum.
Russell says they normally get 30,000 visitors a year.
“I know that with different security measures in place, we are not going to have those numbers like in the past. The hope is that as people learn that this is the new process, that maybe the numbers will drop but hope this will encourage other people to come by,” said Russell.
If you are interested in getting a museum pass, visit http://www.barksdaleglobalpowermuseum.com/