BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La.- Known as a wingman, leader, warrior, and legend, Barksdale Air Force Base remembered Col. Steve dePyssler on Friday.
The retired colonel past away at 101 on July 25.
After retiring from active service, dePyssler discovered a new fulfillment in life volunteering in the retiree affairs department for 41 years.
Not only helping veterans and their widows receive benefits, but assisting in the efforts to get two veterans home in northwest Louisiana as well as a veteran’s cemetery.
Those who knew and loved "Colonel D" said his life will continue to make an impact on Louisiana.
“He’s a role model for what you want to be for other people and how you would like to become better as a mentor, assistant, aide, and as somebody that can help others improve their situation,” USAF retired Col. Michael Dilda said.
“Shreveport will miss you, Bossier, the base, the widows you take care of are going to miss you,” son Bruce dePyssler said. “You deserve it because you earned it we will continue the love and celebrate you, rest in peace soldier.”
The family requests memorials to be made to Steve dePyssler, Mt. Carmel High School scholarship fund at Community Foundation.