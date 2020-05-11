BOSSIER CITY, La. -- While 2nd Bomb Wing Commander, Col. Michael Miller extended the COVID-19 shutdown at Barksdale Air Force Base, there's a glimmer of hope for retirees who want to be allowed back in to shop.
A base public affairs spokesman indicated an announcement could come soon about loosening restrictions to allow retirees back to the commissary.
"Base leadership is currently examining various courses of action that will allow for a measured, phased approach at bringing BAFB to its new operational posture," Capt. Chris Sullivan said in an email response. "Allowing retirees access to the Commissary, Base Exchange, and Morale, Welfare, and Readiness (MWR) activities is a large part of that."
Sullivan said no specific date is set. Some retirees had written in to complain to KTBS 3 News about the restrictions that took effect March 17.
Retiree John Baird wrote in an email to us, "Since this went into effect, our grocery bill has more than doubled. This commander hasn't taken into consideration the hardship he has put on those of us who aren't as fortunate to be in the upper middle to upper financial class as the majority of those he commands."
Another retiree, now wishing to stay anonymous, wrote to us on Facebook, "I just called Fort Polk, a two hour drive away, and asked if the Post was open to retirees. The answer was yes. I asked if they could go to the Commissary and the PX and they said yes. Why is Barksdale keeping retirees out?"
Col. Miller wrote in a statement explaining the extension of his order that he's acting on the recommendation of his physical health emergency officer.
He added, ominously, "Any person who refuses to obey or otherwise violates an order during this declared publish health emergency will be detained."
The emergency order specifies, "Barksdale AFB is only open for official business. Until further notice, only military members, civilian employees and other Department of Defense affiliated personnel (e.g., retirees, dependents, contractors) who are conducting official duties or business, or have appointments at a medical or mission support facility, will be allowed on the installation."