BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) command continues to strengthen protective measures on base.
Base leaders have asked everyone on base to wear a mask, realizing they can be hard to come by because of nationwide shortages. But to get around that, the Barksdale community has come up with ways for the public to help out by making and donating materials for cloth masks.
“We have had people that have donated materials. We have a box outside the BX where people can drop off 100% cotton material. We’ve had a few of people, retirees, active duty, civilians that are sewing masks while we are waiting for our shipment to arrive,” said Col. Sara Ann Custer, the 2nd Mission Support Group commander.
Material for the masks can only be accepted by those who have access to the base since it is restricted during the COVID-19 emergency.
Each unit commander will be in charge of distributing masks for their airman.
The order requiring everyone on base to wear a mask came after an administrative employee who works at the base commissary tested positive for the coronavirus.
A lot of airmen are tele-working, Custer said, but there are some essential units that still need to train in person on base. Keeping base personnel and the Shreveport/Bossier community safe are essential, she added.
“We are making sure that we are keeping safe on BAFB. We owe it to our airmen, civilian and our families. But in addition, we know that we are part of the greater Bossier/Shreveport community and we are trying to make sure that we don’t add to any numbers outside of our fence line,” said Custer.
Those who were in contact with the commissary employee were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. If they do present symptoms, they will be then tested for COVID-19.