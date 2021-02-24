BOSSIER CITY, La- Wednesday, on the Barksdale Air Force Base the African American Heritage Committee hosted a panel discussing challenges African Americans face when it comes to hair.
The panel was meant to educate and bring awareness to the topic. Some conversations focused on styling of women's hair, including costs and hair related medical issues some face. There also was a discussion on recent changes in hair standards and how they can help women of color in styling their hair.
LaToya Cleveland is the Squadron Superintendent on BAFB. She said the panel was important to have.
“It allows for the individuals who are not a part of our culture to understand the beauty of African American hair, but then also understand the challenges that we have to face as well. I think bringing that awareness to the team at large, allows for our leaders and our teammates to have empathy on what challenges we have and to work together to find ways to continue to mitigate it and push the needle forward in making changes.”
Panelist were also asked about issues men face, including shaving facial hair, and receiving shaving waivers. There were concerns about an unshaven look perceived as unprofessional in some cases.
“The unprofessional aspect... So that's a very subjective term when it comes to some of our regulations when it comes to grooming standards... hair, facial hair, etc. So, if you say something's unprofessional, what I think is unprofessional is different than what anybody else thinks is nonprofessional,” said Roy Rhinehart, Commander of the 2nd Operation Support Squad. “One of the small things we can do is just remove that term.”
Ricardo Henry is the Command Training Manager for the Air Force Global Strike. He was part of the panel as well. He is hoping the panel can make a change across the Air Force and said they need to do more panels.
“The panel helps to reduce those perceptions and communicate what all of our airmen are going through so that we can all you know, lead and execute our mission effectively.” said Henry.