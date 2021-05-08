SHREVEPORT, La- Defenders of Liberty Air and Space show kicked off at Barksdale Air Force base on Saturday with the theme "100 Years on Target." The five-hour show consisted of about 40 performers and 20 acts.
This year attendees had a different experience than normal due to COVID-19 precautions. Attendees were required to go online and reserve a ticket per car. With their tickets, attendees were able to drive to the flight line and enjoy the show from the comfort of their cars. One big thing missing this year were the static displays allowing people to take a closer look at the planes.
“I actually really like it this way, in the past we had to park and walk 8,000 miles to get to where were going,” said Tim Mallien. “I like that they have it spread out to where you can park your car and sit next to it and be comfortable. I really like that, I hope this continues.”
There was a lot of excitement from attendees and the performers. With shows previously cancelled nationwide due to the pandemic, BAFB saw an increase in those wanting to perform this year.
“Most of the crews and folks who work air shows haven't worked in a year,” said Dan “Rock” Dreir, the Air Show Director. “Not only do they love doing this, they need practice too. It's a perishable skill. It's pretty necessary for us and them. And so, you know, it works for everybody to be able to have a show.”
Sunday’s show time is altered due to expected inclement weather. BAFB posted an update on tomorrow’s show time. See below for details.