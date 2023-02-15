BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit was recently recognized for excellence in experience, certifications, testing, courtroom expert testimony and the proficiency of different members of the unit. The award was presented by the National White Collar Crime Center in December of 2022.
The Digital Forensics unit provides support to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies in order to further their investigations by forensically imaging and examining digital evidence; they also work closely with ICAC, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Secret Service in order to proactively hunt and arrest people who seek sexual engagement with children. They also testify as experts in court cases all over the state in their realm of expertise to help prosecutors seek justice for victims and victims’ families.
In 2022, the Digital Forensics Unit investigated or assisted other agencies with 117 cases including homicides, child pornography, narcotics, child sexual assault, and sexual battery cases. 220 electronic devices were analyzed by the unit with cutting edge technology and equipment in conjunction with these cases.
“The Digital Forensics Unit is a very important part of our investigative team at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. They aggressively target people who are victimizing children and bring them to justice,” said Sheriff Whittington.