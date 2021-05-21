BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - Members of the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight are scheduled to conduct demolitions training Friday, May 21. It'll happen between 9 a.m. and noon 12 p.m. There will be a total of one detonation.
As a result of this training, some residents may hear more noise than usual coming from the base’s training range on the east reservation and may experience possible ground shaking. It is important to note that the noise from the range may travel farther during overcast weather conditions.
Barksdale Air Force Base works hard to minimize the impact training has on its surrounding communities and is committed to remaining good neighbors.