Glimpse into Barksdale Air Force Base's Explosive Ordnance Team

StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...

Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM CST Thursday the pool stage was 180.2 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 172 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:00 AM CST Thursday was 180.2 feet.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to a crest of 184.0 feet
Monday morning.
* Impact...Expect bankfull conditions to continue on Red Chute Bayou
and Bayou Bodcau below the lake to continue through at least late
March.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...Arkansas...

Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.

Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.

Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and
Columbia
County.

...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 14 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:00 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet.
* Forecast...The lower Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise to a crest
of 22.5 feet by early Friday morning.
* Impact...At 24.0 feet, Major flooding of several hundred acres of
land. Preparations should be completed for near record flooding.
The Bayou Inn in Dixie Inn will face flooding problems also.  Some
homes downstream from Dixie Inn and upstream from Lake Bistineau
also face flooding. Homeowners in low areas prone to high water on
Bayou Dorcheat should rush preparations to completion for flooding.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...Arkansas...

Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.

Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.

Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and
Columbia
County.

...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM CST Thursday the pool stage was 143.6 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
10:00 AM CST Thursday was 143.6 feet.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to a crest of 144.5 feet
Saturday morning.
* Impact...At 143.0 feet, Water begins to flow over Louisiana 164.
Secure boats, boat ramps, camps, and docks for high water.


&&

Glimpse into Barksdale Air Force Base's Explosive Ordnance Team

AIRFORCE BOOM INDEPTH3.jpg

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team at Barksdale Air Force Base is 13 members strong. 

It's basically the military's bomb squad,” said EOD team leader Kalin Fuller. They go through at least eight months of training with marines, soldiers and sailors.  

AIRFORCE BOOM INDEPTH.jpg

“Any and all explosive hazards presented to the military, whether from traditional ordnance or more unconventional improvised explosive devices are what we take care of," said Fuller. 

The EOD team protects the base, but also helps local authorities within a 200-mile radius around the base. 

“Weeks ago, I responded to a Caddo Parish Sheriff's officer who had done a traditional traffic stop and found that the individual driving in possession of a couple of military flares,” said Fuller, who demonstrated the suit the team leader wears to protect their body when tending to any suspect packages or improvised explosive devices, also known as IEDs. The suit weighed about 70 pounds.

BAFB EOD Team Suit

This is the suit the team leader wears when having to tend to an IED or improvised explosive device.

What was that loud noise heard near BAFB? 

On Jan. 20, there was a blast that neighbors near Barksdale heard, leaving residents online curious and asking questions. 

“The reason that it was heard kind of so far out and so loudly, is because of the weather conditions at the time. The cloud coverage because it was so low and so dense, because all the rain that we've been having that allowed the blast wave to carry out farther than it normally does,” said Fuller. 

Fuller said the team was out practicing ordnance disposal. That is something they do at least once a month.  During those practices the team creates a variety of scenarios to work through.  

“For that one, there was no scenario. Tt was just a practicing of our basic demo skills, said Fuller. “We usually, we try to use real life problems that have been conducted as our inspiration, where we will recreate that scenario. Give the team the mission and see how they do. 

Wednesdays and Thursdays are dedicated to training. During a recent training attended by KTBS, EOD team members demonstrated how they dispose of an improvised explosive device. 

They used what they call a percussion actuated neutralizer to take away the impact of the detonation. It's a scenario that could usually take anywhere from two to six hours.

In the end, Fuller wants the public to know, “To make sure that people know that when they hear these loud noises coming from the base, that just means that we're training to make sure that we're the best warfighters that we can be.” 

 

 

