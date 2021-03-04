Glimpse into Barksdale Air Force Base's Explosive Ordnance Team

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team at Barksdale Air Force Base is 13 members strong.
“It's basically the military's bomb squad,” said EOD team leader Kalin Fuller. They go through at least eight months of training with marines, soldiers and sailors.
“Any and all explosive hazards presented to the military, whether from traditional ordnance or more unconventional improvised explosive devices are what we take care of," said Fuller.
The EOD team protects the base, but also helps local authorities within a 200-mile radius around the base.
“Weeks ago, I responded to a Caddo Parish Sheriff's officer who had done a traditional traffic stop and found that the individual driving in possession of a couple of military flares,” said Fuller, who demonstrated the suit the team leader wears to protect their body when tending to any suspect packages or improvised explosive devices, also known as IEDs. The suit weighed about 70 pounds.
What was that loud noise heard near BAFB?
On Jan. 20, there was a blast that neighbors near Barksdale heard, leaving residents online curious and asking questions.
“The reason that it was heard kind of so far out and so loudly, is because of the weather conditions at the time. The cloud coverage because it was so low and so dense, because all the rain that we've been having that allowed the blast wave to carry out farther than it normally does,” said Fuller.
Fuller said the team was out practicing ordnance disposal. That is something they do at least once a month. During those practices the team creates a variety of scenarios to work through.
“For that one, there was no scenario. Tt was just a practicing of our basic demo skills,” said Fuller. “We usually, we try to use real life problems that have been conducted as our inspiration, where we will recreate that scenario. Give the team the mission and see how they do.”
Wednesdays and Thursdays are dedicated to training. During a recent training attended by KTBS, EOD team members demonstrated how they dispose of an improvised explosive device.
They used what they call a percussion actuated neutralizer to take away the impact of the detonation. It's a scenario that could usually take anywhere from two to six hours.
In the end, Fuller wants the public to know, “To make sure that people know that when they hear these loud noises coming from the base, that just means that we're training to make sure that we're the best warfighters that we can be.”