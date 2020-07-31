BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – A memorial service and funeral procession will be held Friday in honor of Retired Col. Steven dePyssler, the Barksdale Air Force Base Retiree Affairs Office director.
The service is set to begin at 10 a.m. in Hoban Hall, followed by a funeral procession and B52H Stratofortress flyover along Barksdale Boulevard at noon.
“I will miss his spirit,” said Col. Sara Custer, Air Force Global Strike Command, A1 director. “His contributions will live on through his immense legacy.”
Col. dePyssler served in World War II, the Korean War, the French Indo-China War, the Bay of Pigs Invasion, and the Vietnam War. His legacy includes 38 years of service in the United States Army Air Corps and the Air Force, and 41 years volunteering with the retiree affairs department.
Col. dePyssler died Saturday morning, just four days after turning 101 years old.