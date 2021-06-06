BOSSIER CITY, La - Barksdale Air Force Base hosted a special event this weekend for a very special group of graduating seniors.
This event hosted by the ArkLaTex chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. 11 high school seniors raked in a total of 28,000 dollars of scholarship money for college. This outstanding group of youngsters held an average Grade point average of 4.13!
"I'm blessed to receive this scholarship and I'm going to use it towards my education in North Carolina to become a defense attorney," said Kathleen Davis, who was awarded the Patricia Miramon Academic Scholarship.
"I'm so blessed to use the service of my grandfather in the Navy. I'm going to use this scholarship at Vanderbilt University, I'm going into engineering," said Sarah Gatti, who was awarded the Lt. Col George Fink Memorial Scholarship.
The leadership scholarships given out by the Military Officers Association of America, ArkLaTex Chapter are awarded to students who were involved in J-ROTC at their high schools and plan to be a part of ROTC at their chosen colleges or military academy.