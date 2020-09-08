SHREVEPORT, La. - The Quilts of Valor Foundation started in 2003, and since its inception has awarded more than 250,000 quilts to either a Service Member or Veteran. This week, the local chapter in northwest Louisiana will present one to a local Veteran who is unaware he is getting it. The presentation will take place at 11 a.m. at the Sewing Shop in Shreveport on Wednesday.
The local chapter, known as the Southern Bells, meets every Wednesday at the Sewing Shop to sew quilts. Each one can take six months to a year to complete.
If you would like to nominate someone for a quilt, you can on the Quilts of Valor web page.