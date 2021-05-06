BARKSDALE AFB, La - The Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air and Space Show is set for this weekend at the base. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, things will be a little different this year. One thing missing will be the STARBASE Louisiana display normally set up. But that didn't stop STARBASE from taking the show online.
This year, people will be able to visit a special page on the STARBASE web page that allows people to take virtual tours on the planes. Patrick Dennis visited STARBASE to learn more about this virtual show and how STARBASE is working with area students.