SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue our partnership each Friday with The Morning Break.
This week, Mason and Melinda from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus Nate Fluharty and Luana Munoz from First News discussed the Defenders of Liberty Air and Space show and Mother's Day.
The air show is set for this weekend and several guidelines are set in place. For information about tickets and guidelines click here.
RELATED:
- Traffic advisory for this weekend’s Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show
- Thunderbirds to arrive Friday afternoon ahead of BAFB air show
- Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show set for this weekend
Every year Americans from across the country honor our mothers on the 2nd Sunday of May. Nate. Luana, Melinda and Mason talked about their favorite Mother's Day memory.