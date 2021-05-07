The Morning Break

Morning break with KRMD

SHREVEPORT, La. -  KRMDCumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue our partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. 

This week, Mason and Melinda from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus Nate Fluharty and Luana Munoz from First News discussed the Defenders of Liberty Air and Space show and Mother's Day.

The air show is set for this weekend and several guidelines are set in place. For information about tickets and guidelines click here

RELATED: 

Every year Americans from across the country honor our mothers on the 2nd Sunday of May. Nate. Luana, Melinda and Mason  talked about their favorite Mother's Day memory. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments