BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - The arrival of the Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team has been delayed due to some schedule changes. But don't worry, you should get a glimpes of them soon.
RELATED ARTICLE - Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show set for this weekend
Barksdale Air Force Base officials say you should be able to see the Thunderbirds jets arrive around 1 p.m. or shortly after on Friday.
The Thunderbirds will be the highlight of the air show on Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more information on the show.