BOSSIER CITY, La. - All gates leading into Barksdale Air Force Base have now been reopened.
BAFB declared a public health emergency earlier in the week due to COVID-19. That led to the closing of all gates except the North Gate. Because of the closures, major traffic jams were reported on North Gate Road on Thursday. Drivers said the line to get onto the base stretched nearly three miles.
Base officials tell KTBS 3 News that the gate situation was re-evaluated on Thursday and that all gates are now open.