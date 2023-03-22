Orlando Swarm

CELEBRATION, Fla. (January 22, 2019) Students of Celebration High School participate in the Navy’s virtual reality asset, the Nimitz, during the Navy Recruiting Command's “Swarm” Orlando evolution. Eighty-one Recruiters from Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Recruiting District Jacksonville and the Nimitz, compile a “Swarming Team,” which is a new recruiting strategy in support of the national policy to build a 355-ship Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer/Released)190122-N-JH668-0105

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE - Another exciting feature has been revealed for the Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base this weekend. The U.S. Navy will showcase the Nimitz, a mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience that simulates an actual high-speed Navy SEAL mission.

Inside the Nimitz, which is housed in a massive, unfolding 18-wheeler, participants go through a video briefing before strapping on an Oculus Rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a SubPac (traditionally used by Club DJs) that percusses in real time to the sounds of the mission. Visitors navigate the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed, Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft. Once finished, participants move to the debriefing station, where they receive feedback and a performance grade.

