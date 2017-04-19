The Barksdale Air Force Base Industrial Gate will be closed from 7:50 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on April 19 due to railroad construction. Commercial traffic will be rerouted to the North (Bossier) Gate.
The inner lane will be used to process all commercial vehicles. The vehicles will be staged in the lane of traffic up to the final barrier where they will be searched. Once the vehicles have been cleared and visitor passes drafted, the vehicles will continue straight on Davis Avenue to their final destination.
Standard vehicle traffic will be processed in the outer lane through the Barksdale Club parking lot. In the event commercial vehicles outnumber the capacity of the inner lane, the outbound lane will temporarily close in order to maintain the flow of inbound traffic.
As a result of the Industrial Gate closure, anticipate delays at all installation gates.
Individuals traveling to base should either arrive before the closure or plan extra time or a different route into their schedule. Once construction is complete, Industrial Gate will resume normal operations.