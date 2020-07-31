BOSSIER CITY, La.- Known as a wingman, leader, warrior, and legend Barksdale Air Force Base remembered Colonel Steve dePyssler.
The retired colonel past away at 101 this past Saturday.
Family and friends remembered and honored the late colonel at Barksdale Air Force Base Friday.
After retiring from active service, dePyssler discovered a new fulfillment in life volunteering in the retiree affairs department for 41 years.
Not only helping veterans and their widows receive benefits but assisting in the efforts to get two veterans home in northwest Louisiana as well as a veteran’s cemetery.
Those who knew and loved Colonel D say his life will continue to make an impact on Louisiana.
“He’s a role model for what you want to be for other people and how you would like to become better as a mentor, assistant, aide, and as somebody that can help others improve their situation,” USAF retired Colonel Michael Dilda said.
“Shreveport will miss you, Bossier, the base, the widows you take care of are going to miss you,” son Bruce dePyssler said. “You deserve it because you earned it we will continue the love and celebrate you, rest in peace soldier.”
The family requests memorials to be made to Steve dePyssler, Mt. Carmel High School scholarship fund at Community Foundation.