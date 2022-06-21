BENTON, La. -- Bossier sheriff’s detectives arrested a Barksdale Air Force Base airman for allegedly distributing child sexual abuse images.
Matthew Daigle, 23, of the 300 block of Gaston Lane in Bossier City, was arrested following an investigation into distribution of pornography involving juveniles.
Detectives searched Daigle’s residence and seized his electronic devices. A digital forensic examination will determine if there are more images stored on them.
Daigle was cooperative and confessed to distributing the images during an interview, the sheriff's office said.
Daigle was charged with two counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles. He is booked into the Bossier Max. No bond has been set.