BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Staff Sgt. Keith D. Cobb, a Barksdale airman, died Monday at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport in Shreveport following a motorcycle crash, according to a news release.
"We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Cobb. A sudden tragedy such as this takes a heavy toll on the airmen of Barksdale Air Force Base,” said Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “Our hearts go out to Staff Sgt. Cobb’s family and friends in this difficult time.”
Cobb, who was assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Squadron, died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash involving his motorcycle at Airline Drive and Old Minden Road.
Cobb “was more than just an outstanding non-commissioned officer to our organization. He was a mentor to airmen and a loving father and husband; he was a Knucklebuster. He will be remembered for all those lives he touched in such a positive way” said Maj. Scott Eberle, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander. “As we continue to grieve, please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they process his passing.”
Cobb entered the U.S. Air Force August 2005. He was 33 years old.