BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE -- A member of the Barksdale Air Force Base honor guard was killed and three others were injured in a traffic crash Monday afternoon near Athens, Texas.
Airman 1st Class Tyler Fajardo died in the crash. In addition, another Barksdale airman received significant injuries and is being treated at an area hospital, said Capt. Chris Sullivan, chief of the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs.
The names of the others involved were not released.
"We are utterly devastated by the loss of one of our airmen and by the news of our injured teammates," said Col. Scott Weyermuller, 2d Bomb Wing commander, said in a statement to KTBS. "We ask that the privacy of all involved and their families be honored in this time of tragedy."
In an email that went out to Barksdale members informing them about the fatal crash, Weyermuller said, "Our Honor Guard provides incessant support to honor us, our Air Force, and our veterans. We have all been touched by their professionalism and service. Please keep the entire team and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, and continue to support our Barksdale family as we move forward."