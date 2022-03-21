SHREVEPORT, La -- A senior airman at Barksdale Air Force Base hopes her federal lawsuit keeps her from being the next service member to get booted from the military for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Senior Airman Faith Crocker asked the Air Force to grant her an exemption based on religious beliefs. But the Air Force turned it down. That could mean involuntary discharge.
"I've been put in a situation where I have to choose between what I think my God wants me to do and serving my country. And I think that is wrong," Crocker said outside the Tom Stagg United States Courthouse, with attorney James Baehr and Congressman Mike Johnson by her side.
"She's being forced to choose by the Biden administration between serving her faith and serving her country," said Baehr, who is affiliated with the Pelican Institute for Public Policy. That group filed the suit on Crocker's behalf, saying the vaccine mandate infringes on Crocker's First Amendment freedom of religion.
"In First Corinthians 6:19, it says that I should honor my body and that it is a temple of the Holy Spirit," Crocker explained of her belief. "I think it is wrong to get the COVID vaccination and that it would not be honoring God."
"We want to encourage people of faith and deep conviction to serve on the front lines," said Johnson, with a nod to Crocker. "And brave people like this should not be put out of the military just because they want to stand by their faith."
The Pelican Institute says the Air Force has denied more than 99 percent of the 4,637 requests for exemption from the vaccine that are based on religious beliefs.
But the group says the Air Force has granted 1,294 exemptions for medical reasons, and 1,686 for administrative reasons.
The Air Force says it won't comment on lawsuits. But in similar cases, the Pentagon has said that it has kicked service members out for refusing what it calls "a lawful order."
Meanwhile, according to this report on military.com, cases in Texas and Florida have achieved some success in the form of injunctions that have frozen the military's efforts to remove those who have refused vaccination.
As of last month, more than 700 military personnel had reportedly been discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.