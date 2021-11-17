BOSSIER CITY, La. - Barksdale Boulevard, also known as U.S. Highway 71, is getting a major facelift that could impact your commute.
Work is cleared to begin on Monday and should last into late spring or early summer of 2022. The upgrades will go from Interstate 20 all the way to the west gate of Barksdale Air Force Base.
During the week, construction crews will only work at night. On weekends there could be some daytime work.
"If you travel through that area you know that the asphalt there and the pavement there is ready for an upgrade. We'll be doing a mill and overlay on that area of the Barksdale Boulevard," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD spokeswoman.
The project is estimated to cost $1.5 million.