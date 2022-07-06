BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE -- Barksdale Air Force Base has increased the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level to Charlie effective Wednesday because of COVID-19 risk levels, the installation said in a news release.
Measures being taken as part of this change are:
- Mandatory mask wear on-base for all individuals regardless of vaccination status inside all buildings and facilities. Masks are not required in public outdoor areas while maintaining social distancing.
- Official visitors who are not fully vaccinated are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to their visit.
- In-person meetings (meeting, event, or conference) will not exceed more than 50 participants without appropriate approval.