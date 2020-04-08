BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. - The Pentagon has taken several actions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including implementing a stop-movement order for all exercises, deployments and combat operations overseas, according to the Air Force Times.
The directive is expected to affect roughly 90,000 service members who were gearing up to deploy in the next 60 days.
In the meantime, air crew members at Barksdale Air Force Base continue to carry out their mission and be combat ready. Col. David Gordon, the 2nd Operations Group commander on Barksdale, said the B-52s are an essential part of our national security, meaning that their training will carry on.
“We continue to perform the mission and you might have seen B-52s flying in the skies of the ArkLaTex yesterday and today. We are continuing to make sure that our crews are combat and mission ready and able to execute our mission. We train, we promote our readiness and we know that our B-52s are an essential part of our national security and maintaining the health and readiness of our combat crew is essential,” said Gordon.
Due to COVID-19, leadership on Barksdale Air Force Base is also restricting access to only individuals conducting official duties or business, attending appointments at a medical facility or picking up prescriptions. All Department of Defense and non-DOD affiliated personnel currently living on base will maintain base access. Social distancing as well as teleworking is being implemented.
But how do the airmen who fly sorties in a B-52 stay safe and practice social distancing from inside the aircraft?
Gordon explains the B-52 has several options to keep the oxygen inside the cockpit clean.
“When you are up in altitude, the air is much thinner, so one of the things we do is have helmets with oxygen masks. They are breathing 100% oxygen. And in addition to that, one of the designs to the B-52 is that all the air that goes into the cabin is pressurized air and it’s filtered, so it takes out any potential hazard,” he said.
Gordon said the nation continues to be combat ready through this pandemic. Even though training and multiple military exercises have been modified or canceled due to COVID-19, leadership does not think the pandemic will jeopardize readiness.