BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Barksdale Air Force Base is restricting access as it confirms three positive cases of COVID-19.
Only individuals conducting official duties or business, attending appointments at a medical facility or picking up prescriptions will be allowed on the installation. All Department of Defense and non-DoD affiliated personnel currently living on base will maintain base access.
Because of the positive cases, all work areas have been cleaned as well as frequented public places such as the dining facility and commissary.
Any base personnel under investigation for COVID-19 or coming in direct and prolonged contact with a person under investigation for COVID-19 have been placed on restricted movement.
In an effort to further reduce movement on and off base, the installation commander has imposed further restrictions on usage of the commissary, base exchange and shoppette. Access to these facilities are limited to the following groups: active duty, reserve and guard personnel who work on the installation and authorized patrons living in base housing, dorm residents or lodging.
The DoD and Barksdale AFB will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC for this outbreak and will continually assess the need for these access restrictions and adjust accordingly as the situation evolves. For the latest base specific information on COVID-19 including who will have access to the installation, visit the Barksdale AFB website at https://www.barksdale.af.mil/COVID-19-BAFB/