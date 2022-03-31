BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Weyermuller became commander of the 2d Bomb Wing, host wing of Barksdale Air Force Base, during a change-of-command ceremony Thursday.
Change of command ceremonies serve as the official transferring of command duties and responsibilities between the incoming and outgoing commander.
He replaces Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, who departs to become the capabilities development directorate at Pentagon, Headquarters Air Force A10, Washington D.C.
Weyermuller most recently served as the vice commander, Eighth Air Force, Barksdale Air Force Base. Before that, Weyermuller served as the vice wing commander of the 2d Bomb Wing.
“I am extremely honored to take the guidon and lead the Airmen and Guardians of the 2d Bomb Wing,” said Weyermuller. “The men and women of the 2d Bomb Wing have sustained an excellent legacy of B-52 long-range strike capabilities for generations. I am excited to continue that legacy and guide Team Barksdale as we remain on call to conduct global strike missions anytime, anywhere.”