Col. Scott P. Weyermuller, incoming 2nd Bomb Wing commander, is congratulated by Col. Mark C. Dmytryszyn, outgoing 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Thursday. Founded in 1947, the 2nd Bomb Wing is the largest bomb wing in Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)