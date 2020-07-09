A movement to dismantle police departments or reallocate large chunks of their budget to social services gained support after Floyd's death. Barr, speaking at a news conference in Little Rock, called Floyd's death "ghastly." He said that police need more training and, therefore, more funding.
"Look forward as to how we maintain the most professional and effective law enforcement that our people deserve, and invest what is necessary to do that," he said. "Many of the things that are being proposed nowadays -- increased training, for example -- require funding. Our law enforcement, I think, generally, in this country, is world class, thoroughly professional. It's gone through decades of progress and reform and it is still doing that. And there's obviously room for improvement. But we have to keep that forward momentum and I think the idea of tearing down these institutions is obviously very dangerous ... ."
Barr also responded to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing the Manhattan district attorney to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns. The court rejected broad arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president is immune from investigation while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the records. But the justices kept a hold on Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year.
Barr said he was "disappointed" in the ruling.
"But as a practical matter," he added, "the decision made very clear that the president just is not at the mercy of litigants and investigators, and that there are protections and defenses that can be raised."