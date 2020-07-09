AG Bill Barr

Attorney General William Bar  (KATV photo)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday pushed back against calls to defund the police in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A movement to dismantle police departments or reallocate large chunks of their budget to social services gained support after Floyd's death. Barr, speaking at a news conference in Little Rock, called Floyd's death "ghastly." He said that police need more training and, therefore, more funding.

"Look forward as to how we maintain the most professional and effective law enforcement that our people deserve, and invest what is necessary to do that," he said. "Many of the things that are being proposed nowadays -- increased training, for example -- require funding. Our law enforcement, I think, generally, in this country, is world class, thoroughly professional. It's gone through decades of progress and reform and it is still doing that. And there's obviously room for improvement. But we have to keep that forward momentum and I think the idea of tearing down these institutions is obviously very dangerous ... ."

Barr was discussing police with local, state and federal officials in Little Rock before the news conference Tuesday. He said there had been concern before Floyd's death about the sustainability of law enforcement agencies in the country. Agencies have had trouble attracting and retaining "quality people," he said, and civil unrest across the U.S. over police brutality and racial injustice in recent months has made it more difficult.
 
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, speaking alongside Barr, called defunding the police an "insane, counterproductive idea." Arkansas Congressman French Hill shared their sentiment, calling it a "meaningless slogan." They said local law enforcement officials told them that they need more funding, and if there are cuts, it often affects training.

Barr also responded to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing the Manhattan district attorney to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns. The court rejected broad arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president is immune from investigation while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the records. But the justices kept a hold on Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year.

Barr said he was "disappointed" in the ruling.

"But as a practical matter," he added, "the decision made very clear that the president just is not at the mercy of litigants and investigators, and that there are protections and defenses that can be raised."

