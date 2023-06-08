SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bastron man was sentenced this week to 19 years in federal prison for trafficking two women in Bossier City two years ago.
Deray Montrez Richard, 38, was also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution.
“This is another case of a defendant taking advantage of vulnerable individuals in our society for selfish reasons,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “We know that there are many other instances of human trafficking and forced labor across our district and we are committed to funneling resources toward combating such heinous activity.”
Richard pleaded guilty in February to sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. He was arrested in December 2020.
Federal prosecutors said Richard met two women and directed them to engage in prostitution for him. There were several instances where he beat the women.
The trio ended up at a Bossier City hotel, where escort ads were posted on the internet advertising sexual services. The women engaged in sex acts at Richard's direction.
On Dec. 13, 2020, Richard began to beat both women. One got away and reported the fight to a hotel clerk then ran to a nearby store for assistance.
Bossier City police officers responded and arrested Richard. An investigation led to Richard's indictment on human trafficking charges.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Bossier City Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell.