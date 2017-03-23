Bat that bit girl in Arkansas tests positive for rabies
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) -- Authorities say that a bat that bit an 11-year-old girl in Arkansas has tested positive for rabies.
A news release from the city of Hot Springs on Thursday says the city's animal services department has been notified by state health officials that the bat is rabid.
The release says the girl and her mother were visiting a dam in the area when the girl found the bat lying on a rock. The girl picked up the bat and threw it into the water, but not before it bit her.
The bat swam back to shore and was collected by the mother, who took it to animal services for testing.
The names of the girl and her mother and their hometown were not released.