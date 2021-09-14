BATON ROUGE, La. - Tropical Storm Nicholas could dump up to 10 inches of rain in Baton Rouge, creating the potential for "life-threatening" flooding, forecasters say.
Nicholas, which was downgraded from a hurricane overnight, made landfall in Texas early this morning and is expected to become a tropical depression as it moves over Louisiana Wednesday.
The National Weather Service New Orleans issued a flash flood watch in effect from 7 a.m. Tuesday.
North of the I-10/I-12 corridor, widespread rainfall of 4 to 6 inches is expected with isolated higher amounts, the NWS said. Along and south of the I-10/I-12 corridor, 5 to 10 inches is expected with isolated higher amounts.
Very heavy rainfall is expected over short periods of time. This could lead to drainage problems -- especially with leftover debris from Hurricane Ida.
Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents to take the storm seriously.