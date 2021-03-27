BATON ROUGE, La. - On Saturday, deputies shutdown a large drug operations near S. Sherwood Forest in Baton Rouge.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Narcotics Division completed two search warrants at the Meridian Condominiums located at 11550 Southfork Drive and a storage unit on Sherwood Forrest Drive in regards to a large scale heroin/fentanyl distribution operation in the parish.
During the search deputies confiscated:
- 40 pounds of heroin (approx. street value of $1.3 million)
- 2.4 pounds of Fentanyl (approx. street value of $115,200)
- 1,600 Pressed heroin pills
- 4.8 pounds of suspected synthetic cutting agents
- Hydraulic Kilo heroin press
- 1 semi-automatic handgun
The search warrant and seizure of all of these drugs led to the arrest of 49-year-old Michael Anthony James.
James was charged with possession with intent to distribute Sch. I (Fentanyl) and possession with intent to distribute Sch. I (Heroin).