BATON ROUGE, La. – A police officer was killed and a second officer was gravely injured by a gunman who had killed at least one other person earlier in the day before opening fire on the responding Baton Rouge officers Sunday, police say.
The two officers were shot after responding to reports of gunfire and encountered the gunman on Conrad Drive near the corner of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster. The officers were shot around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.
Police spent four hours in a standoff with the gunman who was identified as Ronnie Cato, 36.
Cato, the gunman, was involved in a deadly domestic violence-related encounter earlier in the day. Another unidentified man was shot by the gunman Sunday morning on North Pamela Drive.
Hours later, the two officers encountered the gunman where they were shot on Conrad Drive.
At a news conference Sunday evening, the Baton Rouge Police Chief said a 21-year police veteran died in the shooting; A seven-year police veteran was shot and was “fighting for his life.”
The chief did not identify the officers.