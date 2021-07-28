BATON ROUGE, La. - The Penthouse Club, an adult entertainment venue in Baton Rouge, was awarded $1 million through a federal grant program earmarked for struggling organizations during the coronavirus pandemic, specifically for entertainment venues.
Through the legal name Baton Rouge Sports Restaurant LLC, the strip club which sits along Bennington Avenue, had its application approved in recent months, records show and the company confirmed.
However, the U.S. Small Business Administration rules for the program, known as the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, specify that any "live performances of prurient sexual nature" are not eligible for the grant relief, records show.
But the local business asserts that the SBA was correct to award the company the funding.
"The Penthouse Club - Baton Rouge was eligible to apply for the SBA's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and was informed that our application was approved, however the grant has yet to be funded and we still await this much-needed relief," according to a statement from the business.
The New Orleans Penthouse Club, controlled by the same owners, was also awarded $5 million through the SBA's Restaurant Revitalization Fund, records show. Any Strip clubs, golf clubs, gambling establishments were not eligible for that program either, according to the SBA documentation.