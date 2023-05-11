BATON ROUGE - A now-fired Istrouma High School health teacher and track coach who, until last week, was also a reserve deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has a warrant for his arrest after being accused of sexually assaulting a student in a closet near the school's gymnasium.
The East Baton Rouge School System told WBRZ that Johnnie Butler, 41, was terminated from his teaching job and coaching position Wednesday, a day after The Investigative Unit first reported on the allegations. Butler had been on paid leave since the accusations surfaced last week.
The sheriff's office told WBRZ on Tuesday that Butler had already been fired from his post as a reserve deputy.
The victim's father said in an interview with WBRZ on Tuesday that Butler pushed his daughter into a closet off a gymnasium and raped the young woman.
"He forced himself up on her. He's a big guy," the father said.
Surveillance video reviewed by a sheriff's department investigator matched the victim's description of when and where the assault occurred, an affidavit said. A text message from Butler to the woman matched up with what the video showed, it said.
After being read his rights against self-incrimination, Butler denied having any sexual contact with the woman.
You can read more at WBRZ here.